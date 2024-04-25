Graduates MLC bypoll in Telangana on May 27

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the MLC by-election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency will be held on May 27 from 8 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on June 5.

The MLC seat was vacated after Palla Rajeshwar Reddy of BRS, the former MLC for the constituency, resigned after winning the Assembly seat from Jangaon during elections last year.

Congress has declared Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna as its candidate for the Graduates’ MLC constituency.