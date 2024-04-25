Graduates MLC bypoll in Telangana on May 27

Counting of votes on June 5

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 25th April 2024 4:56 pm IST
Election Commission of India
File picture

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the MLC by-election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency will be held on May 27 from 8 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on June 5.

The MLC seat was vacated after Palla Rajeshwar Reddy of BRS, the former MLC for the constituency, resigned after winning the Assembly seat from Jangaon during elections last year.

Also Read
Counting of votes in Telangana MLC by-polls deferred to June 2

Congress has declared Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna as its candidate for the Graduates’ MLC constituency.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 25th April 2024 4:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button