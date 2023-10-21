Growing demand for caste census is testimony to deepening democracy in India

Bihar has set a national agenda by releasing caste census and it is being debated all over the country. Though this has been talked about over the years, it has assumed centrality now because of facts and figures and also ending speculation around castes.

We often get news through news papers speculating caste figures particularly during elections. At the same time activists often campaign caste statistics disproportionate to the social reality. In fact every political party looks into caste configurations to manage caste politicisation and field candidates capable of resources influencing voters. Now the time that the real number determines levels of building social movements influencing parties and their moderation of politicisation.

BJP is worried about shifting of debate from Hindutva to anti-caste. Historically it saw a threat from anti-caste movements because of their emphasis on equality and social justice. The political Hindutva believes in inequality and renewal of graded hierarchy to celebrate the supremacist politics of upper castes. Always it struggled for distortion and diversion of people’s thought. This has happened over the years from Buddha to Phule to Ambedkar and to Mandal.

Resistance to caste census

The resistance to caste census in modern times goes back to 19th century when British India initiated caste census in 1872. There was a growing opposition to caste census particularly in 1891 to 1931. In fact it created proliferation of caste organisations during this period questioning the social precedence one over the other. In fact it had given rise to new consciousness among several castes and they started claiming for Kshatriya status. The claims of caste associations for higher social status dislocated the perception of hierarchy and it greatly disturbed the traditional castes for disturbing the textual basis of castes in social hierarchy. It’s seen that the independence movement, in a way, also a product of British India’s caste census to resist caste assertions.

India in its very first caste census in 1951 the Congress headed government has successfully removed the collection of data on caste in its decennial census but continued for SCs and STs and also religious census. The same stand is continued till this day in the thinking of the Upper Caste led policies of India.

Janata Dal headed government had decided in 1997 to go for decennial caste census. The Socialists headed by Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav along with several others have insisted for caste census in 2001. However, the demand got rejected by Vajpayee -Advani led BJP government. Strangely the same BJP joined socialists in demanding for caste census in 2011. The Congress led UPA government agreed to include in the caste census but it got diluted by Pranab Mukharjee and Chidambaram as they kept caste out of the census but assigned caste survey to a government organisation. Though caste statistics are available with the government, the BJP did not agree to make them public.

BJP said twice it’s for Caste based census

Once again in 2018, BJP government through Home Minister, Rajnath Singh made the statement that they would hold caste census in 2021. When there was an increased demand for caste census by the opposition parties and civil societal groups and also a case filed by Shiva Sena headed government in Maharashtra in the Supreme Court, the government was asked by the court to state it’s view on the caste census. In its affidavit to the court the union government stated that they are opposed to the caste census. It argued that they support the decision taken in 1951as considered view to not to conduct caste census. Further they said it is highly cumbersome and difficult to collect caste figures and process them through computers. And also said administratively it was not feasible.

The Bihar caste census and Nitish Kumar and Tejaswi making it public exposed the myth created around caste census by BJP. Entire nation particularly the OBCs are excited and happy to see the reality and engaged in a big way demanding union government to take up caste census immediately. Almost all political parties hailed it for putting facts before the nation. The BJP all along tried to mask the entire exercise with dubious arguments. They continue to oppose even today and call it divisive.

All this shows how the BJP remained irrelevant and ignorant to the Indian reality. It’s true that they always engage in myth making to promote and build the casteist nation in the name of Hindutva. Without fighting caste a constitutional nation cannot be built to eliminate India’s backwardisation.

Bihar fights backwardisation

Bihar paved the way to fight backwardisation of society by unraveling Indian caste reality. Today the entire nation is engaged in debating caste census and its potential in democratising the nation. The caste survey results published by the Bihar State Development Commission states that out of the State’s total population of 13.07 crore, Hindus constitute 82 percent and Muslims 17.7 percent. If we further disaggregate the caste statistics we find 63 percent are OBCs, 19.65 percent SCs and 1.68 percent STs. Caste wise break up shows Yadavas as the largest of the Hindus with 14.27 percent. Followed by Dhushad 5.31, Chamar 5.25, Koiries 4.2, Brahmins 3.65, Rajputs 3.45, Kurmis 2.87, Bania 2.30, Bhumiyar 2.86, Kayasta 0.60 etc.

The entire upper caste Hindus constitute only about two-thirds of Yadav population. But the upper castes appropriate largest pie of the public space–be it power, development or institutions. Yet the upper caste doesn’t see casteism in it. When OBCs demand democratic representation in power, they always attribute caste to them and there is nothing democratic about it. BJP is one such party that uses caste to undermine the others and their assertion. EWS reservation of 10 percent is one such example. Even Women Reservation is given to benefit upper castes politically by eliminating obcs and their legitimate share.

Within BJP, OBC leader like Uma Bharati is also initiating to open a morcha against upper caste oriented women reservation. Likewise, the OBC question is now once again being debated and seen it as Mandal-2. Bihar surveying caste, DMK calling for national movement for social justice, Akhilesh Yadav strategising PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpasankyak-Muslim) and Rahul Gandhi proposing proportionate representation for OBCs making the nation to respond to the backwardisation of OBCs. Several other parties like Shiva Sena, NCP and Communists, have also joined the movement for caste census. And putting all together in terms of INDIA alliance and putting a demand for caste census and inclusion of OBC in the women reservation pushing the divisive and hate politics of the BJP into the periphery in setting up national agenda for 2024.

Though the Congress leadership has come around on caste question, the party units in different states are yet to resonate the its national policy. Karnataka has already surveyed caste census but it is yet to make the data public. Other Congress ruled states could have followed the Bihar model. BRS has passed a resolution for caste census in the Assembly but it is silent on the socio economic caste survey (Samagra Kutumba Survey) 2015. Telangana demands BRS to conduct caste survey. It appears Jharkhand and Orissa are on their way collecting socio- economic and caste census.

Caste based is vital for planning

Caste census helps the state to frame policy for planning and development. In fact the two Backward Classes Commissions at the national level, Kaka Kalelkar in 1953-55 and B P Mandal in 1979-80, have recommended for caste census. Even the commission on OBC categorisation headed by Rohini has also sought the union government for caste census in the recent past but the BJP failed to respond.

Unfortunately several individuals/organisations at the behest of hidden politics went to High Courts and also the Supreme Court to stop the survey that was initiated by Bihar Government. But courts refused to give credence to their pleas. In fact it’s the conviction and resolve of the Bihar government and the support by the opposition, India could witness the caste reality. The growing national demand for caste census is a testimony for deepening democracy in India.

Prof S Simhadri is the President of Samajwadi Party in Telangana State