GSLV rocket carrying INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite lifts-off

The satellite weighing 2,274 kg would serve various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), ISRO said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th February 2024 6:56 pm IST
Sriharikota: A Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle, GSLV-F14, carrying INSAT-3DS satellite lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), in Sriharikota, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Sriharikota: A Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle carrying a third generation meteorological satellite lifted-off from the spaceport here on Saturday.

INSAT-3DS satellite aims to augment the study of the Earth’s surface and oceanic observations.

The 51.7 metre tall GSLV-F14 soared majestically from the second launch pad at the spaceport here, leaving behind thick fumes on its tail and soared towards the sky. It saw thunderous applause from spectators who had gathered at the gallery here since afternoon.

The satellite weighing 2,274 kg would serve various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), ISRO said.

This is the second mission for ISRO in 2024 after the successful launch of PSLV-C58/EXPOSAT mission on January 1.

