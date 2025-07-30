Gujarat ATS arrests woman for promoting Al-Qaeda content online

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a Bengaluru-based woman for allegedly promoting the propaganda of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), a banned terror outfit, officials said on Wednesday, July 30.

The accused, Shama Parveen Ansari, ran two Facebook pages and an Instagram handle comprising over 10,000 followers sharing extremist and anti-India content of the AQIS and some other radical preachers. She is described as a “digital propagandist” who amplifies Islamic radical viewpoints on social media platforms, an ATS release said.

She has been charged with posting radical messages and promoting “Ghazwa-e-Hind,” (a call for Islamic war) on social media platforms, mainly Instagram.

Parveen was in constant touch with four people – two from Gujarat and two from Delhi/Noida, allegedly promoting the AQIS ideology. A week ago, the ATS arrested all four of them.

She acknowledged her involvement during the interrogation. The ATS claimed to have recovered significant digital evidence from her electronic devices, which they allege links her to the suspected propaganda network.

Parveen originally hails from Jharkhand but has been residing in the Manoramapalya area of Bengaluru for the last five years.