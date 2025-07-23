Gujarat ATS busts Al-Qaeda module, 4 held for online radicalisation

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four individuals allegedly linked to an Al-Qaeda-backed online radicalisation network. The accused were reportedly involved in spreading extremist ideology, promoting jihad, and inciting violence through social media platforms and encrypted communication apps.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Faiq Rizwan from Delhi, Mohammad Fardeen Rais from Fatehwadi (Ahmedabad), Saifullah Qureshi Rafiq from Modasa (Gujarat), and Zeeshan Ali Asif Ali from Noida. According to ATS officials, the group was part of a covert digital cell disseminating pro-Al-Qaeda propaganda, glorifying terrorism, and calling for the establishment of Sharia law in India.

The crackdown follows a tip-off received on June 10, which prompted surveillance of suspicious Instagram accounts named Mujahideen 1 and Mujahideen 3. The digital probe, led by ATS DIG Sunil Joshi, uncovered inflammatory content, radical literature, and speeches by a deceased terrorist named Umar, believed to have been killed in Afghanistan.

Investigators say Asif was actively sharing these messages in both English and Urdu to influence youth. A sword and digital devices were seized from the Fatehwadi residence of one of the accused, while evidence also points to communication with individuals in Pakistan.

Authorities revealed that the group was using auto-deleting apps to avoid detection and maintain secrecy in their activities. Further scrutiny of their online behaviour showed deliberate attempts to monitor internal movements within Gujarat and engage with extremist groups through encrypted channels.

Officials believe the group was attempting to build a wider network of radicalised individuals across the country. The four have been booked under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)—Sections 13, 18, 38, and 39—along with Sections 113, 152, 196, and 61 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

They have been remanded to 14-day custody as investigations into their contacts and digital footprints continue. ATS sources confirmed that the operation is ongoing, with more suspects likely to emerge as investigators comb through encrypted chats, device data, and potential international links.