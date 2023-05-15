Gujarat BJP MP, father booked for abetment to suicide

Veraval: More than three months after a doctor from Veraval town in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district died allegedly by suicide, police have registered a case against BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Rajesh Chudasama and his father on the charges of abetment and criminal intimidation, police said on Monday.

A first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation) was registered on Monday against the MP, who represents the Junagadh Lok Sabha seat, and his father Naranbhai, said inspector SM Israni of Veraval City police station.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, said the official.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Hitarth Chag, whose father Dr Atul Chag was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Veraval town on February 12.

Dr Chag, an MD, was a well-known doctor of the Veraval region. After his death, police found a one-line note blaming the MP and his father.

When the police refused to register a case against the Chudasama duo based on his father’s “suicide” note, Hitarth filed a contempt petition with the Gujarat High Court seeking action against the cops. However, the HC dismissed his petition earlier this month.

It was immediately not known what prompted the police to register the FIR now.

As per the FIR, the MP and his father had a close relationship with Dr Chag for the last 20 years and the duo had borrowed nearly Rs 1.75 crore from the doctor in instalments since 2008 by winning his trust. They allegedly gave Dr Chag a few cheques.

However, when the MP and his father stopped responding to Dr Chag’s repeated requests to return the money, the latter deposited one of the cheques of Rs 90 lakh in the bank but it was dishonoured.

Days before the suicide, the duo had verbally abused Dr Chag and also threatened to kill Hitarth for demanding the money back, the FIR said. The threat and the thought of losing money deeply upset the doctor, who took the extreme step out of shock and fear, the FIR added.