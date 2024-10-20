Gujarat: Mob lynches 21-year-old over theft suspicions; another critically injured

A 21-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob over suspicions of thief in Gujarat’s Vadodara city.

The incident unfolded in the Warasiya locality where the deceased identified as Sehbaaz Khan Salim Khan Pathan and 20-year-old Imran Tiliyawala were allegedly confronted by locals.

According to the police statement, on late Saturday night, October 19, Pathan and Tiliyawala were confronted by residents about their presence in the area.

The duo had been suspected of planning a robbery. When locals began to question them, they reportedly attempted to flee the scene. Tiliyawala managed to escape while Pathan was caught by the mob who brutally assaulted him.

On information, police arrived on the spot and tried to calm the situation. Three policemen were injured in the chaos.

Police took Pathan and Tiliyawala to a nearby government hospital where Pathan was declared dead and Tiliyawada is undergoing treatment.

Two-wheeler was stolen: Police

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Panna Momaya said the men had come to the area on a stolen two-wheeler and were allegedly wandering around intending to commit theft.

“Two men rode on a stolen motorcycle. They parked the two-wheeler and walked together when some people asked them what they were doing there so late at night. Both were caught by the mob and thrashed. However, Tiliyawada managed to escape the scene during the attack,” the police officer said.

“We recovered tools from their possession, and even the two-wheeler they rode on was stolen,” the official confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Vadodara city police station has lodged an FIR under sections of the BNS for murder against unidentified persons.

“We are checking CCTV footage to identify the accused and also the weapons that were used to assault the men. The people should not have taken the law into their own hands. Three policemen…have also been injured and are undergoing treatment,” Momaya said as reported by The Indian Express.

In Gujarat's Vadodara, 2 Muslim youths Shahbaz and Akram were brutally assaulted by mob over allegations of theft.Shahbaz has died on the spot while the condition of Akram is critical. Family said the victims were assaulted in the presence of police when both had gone out for tea pic.twitter.com/yLzSCAofx0 — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) October 20, 2024

With inputs from PTI