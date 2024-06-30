Gujarat BJP leader’s birthday bash in police station draws flak

The Gujarat police recently organised a birthday for a BJP local leader inside a police station, sparking outrage and criticism from the opposition Congress party.

The birthday bash of the BJP leader Himanshu Chauhan was celebrated at the Dariyapur Police Station in Ahmedabad.

Following the outrage on social media, the police claimed, “It was a blood donation day event for Hindu-Muslim unity, not a birthday celebration.”

However, in the viral video DCP Kanan Desai of Zone-4 in Ahmedabad, along with other senior police officers is purportedly heard singing “Happy Birthday ” while BJP leader Himanshu Chauhan is cutting a cake. Folk artist and BJP leader Yogesh Gadvi, are also seen inside a police chamber.

The presence of police personnel at the birthday celebration has drawn sharp reactions, with Congress accusing the state government of misusing law enforcement agencies for political purposes.

Congress slams Gujarat govt

Taking to the official X handle, the Gujarat Congress shared the video. It alleged that the senior police officers were forced to organise birthday celebrations inside the police station. The opposition party claimed that this incident highlights the “thick-skinned” nature of the BJP leader and the collaboration of the police in such activities.

“Special police planning for BJP’s Lal Officials acting like paymasters of Kamalam made #પોલીસ station itself Kamalam. Special arrangement by Kamalam for a birthday celebration for BJP workers and leaders. Are the police stations run by the tax money of the people of Gujarat to maintain law and order or are they Kamalam’s party halls?” The Gujarat Congress wrote.

Tagging to Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, the leader of the Congress party in the Assembly, Amit Chavda shared the video on his official X-handle with a caption stating, “The officers working like Kamalam’s paymasters turned the police station itself into Kamalam. Instead of protecting the public, this behaviour of the police officers is shameful in PR-publicity. Are the police stations run by the tax money of the people of Gujarat to maintain law and order or are they Kamalam’s party halls Answer the government.”

કમલમના પગારદારની જેમ કામ કરતા અધિકારીઓએ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનને જ કમલમ બનાવી દીધુ.



પ્રજાની સુરક્ષા કરવાને બદલે PR- પબ્લિસિટીમાં લીન પોલીસ અધિકારીઓની આ હરકત શરમજનક છે



ગુજરાતની પ્રજાના ટેક્ષના પૈસાથી ચાલતા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનો કાયદો-વ્યવસ્થા સાચવવા છે કે કમલમના પાર્ટી હોલ છે?



જવાબ આપે સરકાર… pic.twitter.com/4pZK8Mmh6n — Amit Chavda (@AmitChavdaINC) June 28, 2024

Former Congress president Jagdish Thakor shared a video.