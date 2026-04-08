Mumbai: Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, known for her powerful performances and strong screen presence, is once again in the spotlight. However, this time it is not for her acting but for a viral video from her recent birthday celebration that has triggered mixed reactions on social media.

The actress, who has been a leading name in the Pakistani entertainment industry for over two decades, recently celebrated her 42nd birthday on April 5 in style. The celebration was attended by several close friends and celebrities, including Sidra Niazi, Namra Shahid, Aima Baig, Bilal Saeed and Ken Doll.

🚨Saba Qamar celebrated her 42nd birthday on April 5 with an intimate get-together, surrounded by close friends and fellow celebrities.



The night was all about laughter, love, and memorable moments, with Abdullah Kadwani, Ken Doll, Aima Baig, & Bilal Saeed adding to the charm. pic.twitter.com/Y9Sa97Cd15 — Chaudhry Tabraiz Aurah (@TabraizAurah) April 5, 2026

Videos and pictures from the party have been widely circulated online, showing Saba cutting her birthday cake and enjoying the evening with music and dance. Singer Aima Baig and Bilal Saeed also performed at the event.

However, one particular clip from the celebration has grabbed attention.

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Saba Qamar’s controversial video

In the video, Saba appears to be stumbling slightly while dancing, which led to speculation among some social media users that she may have been intoxicated.

The clip quickly went viral, with several users criticising the actress and making assumptions about her state during the party. At the same time, many fans defended her, urging people not to jump to conclusions.

“Let her live her life,” one user commented, while another wrote, “How do you know she is intoxicated? People should stop spreading rumours and invading one’s personal space.” A third user added, “She is not drunk, she is just enjoying the vibe,” while another remarked, “Did you expect her to be an Islamic scholar? It’s showbiz.”

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the claims, and the video has only led to online discussions and divided opinions.

On the professional front, Saba Qamar continues to impress audiences with her work. She is currently gaining attention for her mysterious role of Jahan Aara in the drama Muamma. She was also seen in popular 2025 dramas like Pamaal and Case No. 9, further cementing her position as one of Pakistan’s top actors.