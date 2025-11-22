Saba Qamar says goodbye to trending Pakistani drama Pamaal

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is currently riding high on praise for not one, but two back-to-back dramas Case No. 9 and Pamaal. Her performance in Green Entertainment’s Pamaal, where she stars as Malika opposite Usman Mukhtar’s Raza, has particularly struck a chord with viewers for its gripping storyline and powerful performances.

The drama has aired 14 episodes so far, with fans eagerly waiting for the next one, and while audiences anxiously look forward to the upcoming twist, Saba Qamar has completed filming for the project, marking the end of a long and emotional journey.

Having shot for the drama for over three months, the actress bid farewell with an emotional message and exclusive behind-the-scenes photos. Saba expressed her gratitude to the producers, director Khizer Idrees, the crew and her cast members, saying the experience changed her both as a person and as an artist.

Sharing heartfelt words on social media, she wrote: “95 days. A rollercoaster of emotions, memories and growth. From my director, our producers and the entire Green Entertainment team to the actors, technical crew, my amazing makeup artists and my stylist who worked so hard throughout this journey you all felt like family. We travelled together, laughed together, worked through long days together… and I lived a thousand emotions through this character. This journey changed me. I’ve seen myself evolve… especially emotionally… through every high, every low, even through the moments life shook me. But memories… they stay. And these ones will stay with me forever. Thank you for the love, the respect, the warmth and this unforgettable ride. It’s a wrap… and what a journey it has been”

Pamaal is written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and produced by Tehreem Chaudhary for Multiverse Entertainment. The series premiered on October 6, 2025, and continues to win appreciation nationwide.