Watch: Johnny Lever praises Saba Qamar’s trending Pakistani drama

Islamabad: The popularity of Pakistani dramas continues to soar globally, and 2025 has been no exception. Among the standout hits is Pamaal, starring Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar, which has become one of the most-watched Pakistani dramas on YouTube currently.

Directed by Khizer Idrees and written by Zanjabeel Asim, the Green Entertainment drama has captivated audiences with its emotional depth, strong performances, and progressive storytelling.

The show recently received unexpected praise from Bollywood legend Johnny Lever, who lauded the drama and its direction.

What Johnny Lever said about Pamaal

In a viral video, the comedian said, “Khizer sahab, bahaut acha play hai aapka. Pamaal humlog enjoy kar rahe hain, poori family baithke khoob enjoy kar rahe hain. Meri biwi toh hamesha kehti hai kya director hai, kya direction hai. Aapne kamaal kiya hai Khizer sahab. Bahaut ache director hai aap. Itna zabardast drama hai, ekdum pakad k rakhawa hai. Humein toh intezaar hai kab aayega kab aayega. (Khizer sahab, your play is really wonderful. We are truly enjoying Pamaal, the whole family sits together and watches it with great interest. My wife always says, ‘What a director! What direction!’ You’ve done an incredible job, Khizer sahab. You are a very talented director. The drama is so gripping, it keeps us hooked throughout. We eagerly wait for every new episode)”.

He further added, “May god keep increasing your talent, yeh hamari dua hai, god bless you.”

With seven episodes aired so far, Pamaal airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM on Green TV. Fans can’t get enough of this emotional rollercoaster. Are you watching Pamaal too?