Islamabad: Renowned Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who is currently making headlines with her ongoing dramas Pamaal and Case No. 9, has opened up about her recent health scare. In July this year, the actress suffered a mild heart attack and was rushed to the hospital straight from her shooting set.

Speaking for the first time about the incident on Green Entertainment’s podcast, Saba revealed that her heart pain was caused by extreme mental stress, which led doctors to perform an angiography. “We all think we’re strong enough to handle everything, but over time, I realized that the pain and emotions we suppress eventually show up physically sometimes as panic attacks or even heart problems,” she shared.

The Pamaal actress further said she had heard of anxiety and panic attacks from others but only understood their intensity when she personally experienced them. “I’m feeling much better now,” Saba added, thanking her medical team for timely intervention.

Revealing that doctors gave her over 20 possible reasons why young people can suffer heart attacks, Saba emphasized that stress, not just cholesterol, can play a major role. She also urged her fans not to ignore early signs of physical or emotional distress.

“In the past, when I tried to talk about my mental state, people dismissed it by saying I had everything, fame and money. But mental health has nothing to do with wealth or status,” she said.

On the work front, Saba continues to win hearts with her portrayal of Malika in Pamaal alongside Usman Mukhtar, and as Seher, a rape survivor, in Case No. 9.