Islamabad: Renowned Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, known for her powerful performances in Bollywood film Hindi Medium and several Pakistani dramas, was recently rushed to a hospital in Rawalpindi after falling seriously ill during a shoot.

As per reports circulating in Pakistani entertainment portals, the actress collapsed on set, prompting the team to immediately halt filming and shift her to the ICU.

According to sources, doctors carried out emergency procedures, including angiography, after determining that Saba’s condition was critical. It was reported that the situation could have turned life-threatening had medical intervention not been given in time.

The health scare is being attributed to extreme stress and exhaustion. Reportedly, close sources revealed that Saba had been working non-stop on a major new project, which may have taken a toll on her physically and emotionally.

Saba Qamar (Instagram)

The actress is now stabilised after treatment and was later shifted to a normal ward. She has now been discharged, but doctors have strictly advised her to rest for several weeks.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a heartfelt note for her fans along with a photo from her hospital bed: “Hey my loveliest people! Thank you soooo much for all the love, concern, and prayers. I’m totally fine (promise!). Just had a little pause, but now I’m back like I never left! + And guess what? You’re stuck with me… foreverr. I’m not going anywhere, so get ready for more work, more madness, and more me! Warm hug and lots of sparkle. Love you always!”

Fans and fellow actors have flooded social media with prayers and warm wishes for her speedy recovery.

This is not the first health scare for Saba Qamar. The actress was also hospitalised earlier this year.

On the work front, Saba will next be seen in the upcoming drama Pamaal, where she plays the role of Malika opposite Usman Mukhtar. Written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Khizer Idrees, the project also stars Adnan Jaffer, Annie Zaidi, and more. It is produced by Tehreem Chaudhary and is expected to premiere soon.