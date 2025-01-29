Pak diva Saba Qamar hospitalised, shares emotional health update

Islamabad: Pakistani diva Saba Qamar, known for her stellar performances in Lollywood dramas and Bollywood film Hindi Medium, is currently hospitalised. Several pictures of the actress resting on a hospital bed with an IV saline drip have gone viral on social media.

The actress was admitted due to severe diarrhoea. Updating her fans on Instagram, she wrote, “Hey my amazing fans! I know a lot of you were worried about me. So I just want to let you know that I had severe diarrhea. Alhamdulillah, I’m feeling much better now. I’m healing, recovering, and my wonderful team is taking care of me.”

Saba also expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and prayers, saying, “Your love and prayers mean so much to me, and I promise I’ll be back really, really soon. Love you all, please keep me in your duas.”

More about Saba Qamar

One of Pakistan’s highest-paid and most celebrated actresses, Saba Qamar has won multiple accolades, including two Lux Style Awards, a Hum Award, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, and the Pride of Performance.

She first gained widespread recognition for her role as Ruqsana Inayat in Jinnah Ke Naam, followed by success in several hit dramas such as Dastaan, Uraan, Maat, Pani Jaisa Piyar, Thakan, Sannata, Bunty I Love You, Digest Writer, Sangat, and Besharam.

Saba made her Bollywood debut opposite the late Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium, earning a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actress.