Biryani and Hyderabadis go hand in hand, and the love for this iconic dish is unmatched in the city. Even celebrities are no exception when it comes to indulging in a plate of flavorful biryani, often setting aside strict diets for a cheat meal. For Tollywood icon Allu Arjun too, who is celebrating his birthday today, biryani remains one of his all-time favourite dishes.

But which is his go-to spot in Hyderabad? While many would guess popular names like Shadab, Pista House, Paradise, or Bawarchi, the actor had a different answer. Back in 2023, in an interview with Travel + Leisure, Allu Arjun spoke about his favourite biryani place and said, “There are many, it would be unfair to name just one. But one of my top favourites is ITC Kakatiya.”

Allu Arjun’s Raaka look

Adding to the birthday excitement, the makers of his upcoming film Raaka unveiled the much-awaited first look. The poster features Allu Arjun in a fierce and rugged avatar, sparking excitement among fans on social media.

Raaka, directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures, marks the first collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. The film is said to be a high-budget sci-fi action drama. Reports suggest that Allu Arjun may be seen playing multiple roles, possibly spanning different generations, with a storyline that could explore parallel universes, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

Actress Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a key role in the film, making it one of the most anticipated projects in the coming years.