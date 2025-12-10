Hyderabad’s biryani scene is no stranger to competition, and 2025 brought a fresh wave of newcomers determined to leave their mark on the city’s most cherished dish. From cloud kitchen startups to fine dining, these new players have stepped into a space that decades-old favourites have dominated and surprisingly emerged well in this race.

What makes this year’s entrants stand out is how well they understand the palate and pace of the city. Whether offering unique variations, shaadi-inspired handi or lighter portions, each brand brings something distinct to the table.

To help readers discover what is worth trying, Siasat.com has wrapped up the new biryani players in Hyderabad that reshaped 2025.

New Biryani restaurants, Hyderabad opened in 2025

1. Biryani Souq

This cloud kitchen entered 2025 with a strong emphasis on Hyderabadi biryani, offering flavour-rich dum versions that quickly became popular among locals. Their biryani stands out for its balanced masala, tender meat, and “shaadi-style” flavours that Hyderabadis instantly connect with. The kitchen also serves hits like shaadi-style red chicken, kebabs, and their uniquely loved Signature Seekh Haleem.

2. Abidi’s Virsa-e-Deccan

While not a brand-new entrant, Abidi’s made its presence felt in 2025 by introducing a 6-course Shaadi ka Khaana menu, instantly striking a chord with Hyderabadis who grew up attending Deccani weddings. The experience is designed like a traditional dawat, beginning with slow-cooked starters and moving through hearty curries before culminating in their signature mutton biryani, which remains the star of the spread. Their shaadi-style biryani is available in their a la carte menu as well, and it is a must-try for food lovers.

3. 5ves Restaurant

5ves Restaurant in Gachibowli carved out a niche by serving the rare Sufiyani Biryani- a lighter, cream-based preparation that highlights subtle flavours rather than heavy masala. Their Mutton Sufiyani Biryani became a standout dish in 2025 for its royal, delicate profile that many Hyderabadis had never tried before. The restaurant also offers regal specialities like Raan-e-Shahi, adding to its vintage culinary charm.

4. Joharfa

Launched by cricketer Mohammed Siraj, Joharfa positioned itself around premium biryani served in a fine-dining setting. Their biryani focuses on refined presentation, balanced spices, and a more polished flavour profile that fits the restaurant’s upscale atmosphere. Alongside biryani, the menu features Mughal, Persian, and Hyderabadi dishes that draw people looking for a luxurious dining experience.

5. Lazeez Affaire

Bringing a 26-year legacy from Delhi to South India, Lazeez Affaire entered Hyderabad with its own interpretation of dum biryani. Their biryani appeals to diners who prefer a richer, restaurant-style taste with elegant plating and balanced spices. The brand also serves refined North Indian curries and grills, rounding off its premium dining identity.

What was your favourite biryani spot in 2025? Comment below.