Gurugram police busts cricket-betting racket, arrests 3 ‘bookies’

The accused were identified as Rahul, Amit and Paras, all locals, police said on Friday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th March 2026 9:59 pm IST
Gurugram: The Gurugram Police has arrested three “bookies” for allegedly placing bets on the T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England played in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Kherki Daula police station raided a flat in Ansal Heights Society in Sector 81 on Thursday night, where the accused were found betting on the India and England semifinal match, the officials said.

Police also seized 11 mobile phones, three laptops, one LED TV, one tablet computer and one mobile charger from their possession.

An FIR was registered and further investigation is underway, they said.

