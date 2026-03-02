NIA arrests Nepali national in Bihar 2014 fake currency case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Noor Mohammed, a Nepali national who had been absconding since 2014 in connection with a high-profile counterfeit Indian currency racket tied to cross-border handlers operating out of Dubai. He was apprehended from the Patori area of Samastipur district in Bihar late on Sunday, officials said.

Mohammed is wanted in a long-running fake Indian currency notes (FICN) case that dates back to June 2014, when customs officials at Delhi airport intercepted a passenger and recovered 4,988 counterfeit Rs. 1,000 notes with a face value of Rs. 49.88 lakh. A chargesheet was subsequently filed in 2017 in the Patiala House Court, Delhi, in connection with the seizure.

Investigators allege that the syndicate involved was part of an international network, with connections to Pakistan and operatives based in Dubai who facilitated the smuggling and distribution of counterfeit currency across borders. The case has seen periodic arrests and legal action over the past decade as authorities pursued members of the ring.

The NIA described the arrest of Noor Mohammed as a significant breakthrough in its efforts to dismantle organised counterfeiting operations that undermine India’s economic security. Further details on his role in the network and the next stage of legal proceedings are expected as the investigation progresses.