Gurugram: Sikh neighbours rescue women, kids holed up inside mosque under attack

Fresh violence erupted in Haryana’s Gurugram as several shops and other business establishments were reduced to ashes in Gurugram Sector 70 on the evening of Tuesday, August 1.

A mosque was allegedly destroyed by a right-wing mob in Sohna district. It is believed that many women and children were trapped inside the mosque when the attack took place.

The Hindutva mob also attacked the Sohna Jama Masjid. After the Hindu mob ran away, many members of the Sikh community came to help. They arranged buses for the women and children to leave the place. pic.twitter.com/o3kSJ9RIC0 — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) August 1, 2023

After the mob left, the neighbouring Sikh community members came to rescue those holed up inside the mosque and arranged buses for the women and children.

This comes after 5 people, including two home guards and a 19-year-old imam, died in the violence in Nuh district following clashes between two religious communities during a shobha yatra organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed that 44 FIRs have been lodged and about 70 people were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, VHP announced a nationwide protest call on Wednesday, August 2, against the ongoing riots in Mewat region of Haryana.