Gyan Shikhar Foundation felicitates its NEET qualifiers

Bhopal: The Gyan Shikhar Foundation here felicitated its aspirants who qualified the NEET exam and are likely to be admitted to government medical colleges at a grand “Pratibha Samman Samaroh”.

The programme was held on Sunday, August 23, in the auditorium of the Pt. Khushilal Sharma Ayurveda Sansthan. State government ministers Karan Singh Verma and Narendra Shivaji Patel, former minister Rampal Singh Rajput, and Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai were the chief guests at the event.

Guests praised the Gyan Shikhar Foundation’s social initiative and wished it well for continued public-spirited programmes. Congratulating the talented students selected for MBBS, they honoured them with shields and certificates.

More than 20 out of 50 students likely to be selected

Mahendra Singh Thakur, president of Gyan Shikhar Foundation, while highlighting the organisation’s objective, explained that in the 2025-26 academic year, Gyan Shikhar Foundation provided free NEET preparation to 50 economically disadvantaged and talented students. As a result of this dedicated guidance, there is a strong possibility that more than 20 students will be selected for AIIMS and major government medical colleges (GMCs). The organisation’s objective is to provide opportunities to daughters from underprivileged sections of society and help them become successful doctors of the future.

Also Read MS student tops Telangana NEET 2026 minority merit list

Free enrollment begins for the new session

The Foundation has also initiated the free coaching enrolment process for 50 needy and meritorious female students for the upcoming session. Interested students and parents can contact the office in Vidya Nagar, Bhopal, or apply by visiting the organisation’s official website.

Along with Mahendra Singh Thakur, other senior members — Ramji Singh Thakur, Anis Sheikh, Dheeraj Singh Panwar, Sandeep Singh, Anirudh Singh, Nishant Sapre, Vijay Thackeray and Rafat Iqbal — welcomed and greeted the chief guests and visitors.

The programme was successfully and effectively conducted by Mahendra Singh’s niece, Megha Thakur, who finally expressed her gratitude to all the students, parents and guests present. A large number of prominent members of the community, senior citizens and parents were present on the occasion and encouraged the students.

Special emphasis

Gyanshikhar Foundation’s initiatives are not limited to competitive exam preparation. Special attention is also paid to developing students’ self-confidence, discipline, responsibility, positive thinking, leadership skills and a spirit of continuous learning. Under the guidance of experienced teachers and mentors, girl students are provided with an educational environment where they not only become academically strong but can also develop into responsible, self-reliant and sensitive citizens of the future.