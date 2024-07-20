Hamdan bin Mohammed, crown prince of Dubai takes oath before UAE President

The newly appointed minister, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was sworn in on Saturday as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates.

The oath-taking ceremony took place before President Sheikh Mohamed, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Wishing the newly appointed ministers, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated, “Our unwavering approach in the UAE is to continuously develop and improve to build upon our achievements. To serve the interests of current and future generations, we must keep pace with global best practices, especially in the areas of education, science, and technology. Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Al Nahyan stressed that improving the education system in the UAE is the only way to achieve the ambitious goals of a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. “This will be possible through intensified efforts and innovative ideas,” he added.

Sheikh Al Maktoum said the UAE leadership is keen to push government performance to excellence through ongoing improvements and the appointment of qualified talents capable of investing their vast expertise to achieve the desired results,

He further said that modernisation has always been an inherent aspect of the UAE government’s approach.

“There is no limit to our ambitions in serving our nation and our people. The UAE continues to lead as we rely on our human capital to lead the next phase of comprehensive, sustainable development,” he said.

