UAE research rain enhancement programme science seeks collaborative opportunities with US researchers 

The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) has concluded its roadshow in the United States.

With an agenda focused on exploring new opportunities for innovative research collaboration in the fields of weather enhancement through rain enhancement technologies, the roadshow also officially launched the research project awarded recipient of the 5th UAEREP grant cycle, led by Professor Will Cantrell from Michigan Technological University (MTU), USA.

The roadshow included visits to key research centres specialising in advanced technology and water sustainability in the states of Michigan and New York.

These centres included Michigan Technological University (MTU) and its Great Lakes Research Centre, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Thomas J Watson Research Centre at IBM, Columbia University, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and the City College of New York.

This tour took place as the programme began preparations to announce the start of its new grant cycle due to start in January 2025.

The new cycle will focus on five principal areas: enhanced seeding materials, rain enhancement systems, autonomous aerial systems, localised climate intervention, and advanced models, software, and data.

Additionally, it will also explore opportunities to build on the outputs of the 14 research projects that received programme grants in previous years.

The roadshow also included the participation of the programme’s delegation in the “United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development,” organised by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs at its headquarters in New York.

This participation allowed the UAEREP team to learn about the latest global trends related to the SDGs, especially SDG 6 and SDG 13, enabling the programme to continue supporting water sustainability goals through innovative new rain enhancement technologies as a sustainable water source.

The roadshow also strengthened cooperation with key stakeholders, leading scientists, and experts in weather modification and rain enhancement research in both Michigan and New York.

The programme exchanged expertise with key researchers and scientists in water security and environmental sustainability from all the eminent institutions visited by the roadshow.

Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said, “In line with the UAE’s commitment to supporting ground-breaking research initiatives and building international partnerships to seek effective solutions to address water scarcity challenges and improve weather worldwide.”

He further added, “We commit to exploring new collaboration opportunities with some of the world’s leading environmental and water sustainability research institutions, stakeholders, researchers, scientists, and policymakers.”

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of UAEREP, said, “Our first stop on this tour focused on launching the innovative research project by Professor Will Cantrell and his team at MTU, award recipients of the 5th UAEREP grant cycle.”

“Their project utilises laboratory studies and modelling to determine the suitability of clouds for hygroscopic seeding. We very much look forward to further collaboration with Professor Cantrell through the unique expertise and research infrastructure provided by the National Centre in the field of rain enhancement research, “Al Mazroui added.

The research project led by Professor Cantrell, entitled “Laboratory and Modelling Studies of Cloud Susceptibility to Hygroscopic Eeding,” aims to identify those clouds that can be effectively modified through hygroscopic seeding or electrical charging for enhanced precipitation.”

The project’s experimental approach relies on a unique cloud chamber at MTU, which can create and sustain steady cloud conditions over extended periods to enable the collection of high-resolution data on cloud properties.

“By conducting studies on highly polluted clouds, the research team hopes to gain valuable insights into identifying suitable clouds for seeding and determining the amount of seeding materials and charging required for successful rain enhancement operations,” Professor Cantrell said.

Professor Cantrell, Associate Provost for Graduate Education and Dean of the Graduate School at Michigan Technological University, and recipient of the UAEREP 5th cycle grant, said, “My team and I are thrilled to share the details of our ambitious project with the programme team on the ground.”

“We are confident that this research project will make a significant contribution alongside the other research projects that have received programme grants in previous cycles,” he added.

The research team led by Professor Cantrell includes key researchers from international institutions, including the University of Utah, Mesa Photonics Laboratory, and Weather Modification International.

The project aligns with the programme’s vision of supporting initiatives that foster capacity-building initiatives within the research community, ensuring sustained progress and knowledge exchange in the field of rain enhancement science.