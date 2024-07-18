30Export, Almarai sign MoU to increase purchasing power of national products

Riyadh: Licensed export house 30Export and Almarai Company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Sudi Riyals 60 million to increase the purchasing power of high-quality national products outside Saudi Arabia.

The MoU was signed by 30Export’s general manager Ali Al-Malki and Almarai’s chief executive Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Bader, in the presence of Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef on Wednesday, July 17.

For his part, Saudi Exports spokesman Thamer Al-Mishrafi praised an agreement to boost Saudi non-oil exports’ global market presence, highlighting its commitment to providing qualitative services and programmes for exporters, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He elaborated that licenseed export houses are experienced companies acting as commercial intermediaries by Saudi Exports, providing services at the value chain level until local products reach end importers, facilitating export movement and enhancing national product and service access.

It is noteworthy that Saudi Exports aims to increase national products and services’ global market access, diversify income sources, and increase non-oil exports to 50 percent of GDP by 2030.