‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: Andhra CM calls for hoisting Tricolour on every house, office

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday, called for hoisting the national flag on every house and office as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

On the eve of Independence Day, the Chief Minister through a social media post backed the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president posted that it is the duty of every citizen to protect the integrity of our glorious country. “As part of that, we are celebrating the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme for the third consecutive year on the call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” he posted.

Also Read SC Collegium recommends appointment of two permanent judges in Andhra Pradesh HC

CM Naidu said it was gratifying to see this programme of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ become a national programme.

“More importantly, it is even more special and a source of pride for us that the national Tricolour flag designed by our Telugu man Pingali Venkaiah Garu is flying on every house,” he said in the post.

“Let our Tricolour flutter over every house and every office,” he added and called on people to keep the national flag as a profile picture on their social media pages.

CM Naidu said that all these create a sense of nationalism and inspire us. He greeted people on the 78th Independence Day.

The Chief Minister posed on his ‘X’ handle, his picture holding the national flag. Another picture shows him writing ‘Jai Hind’ on a board.

మహోజ్వల చరిత గల మన దేశ సమగ్రత కాపాడడం మనందరి కర్తవ్యం. అందులో భాగంగా ప్రధాని శ్రీ నరేంద్ర మోదీ పిలుపు మేరకు వరుసగా మూడో సంవత్సరం 'హర్ ఘర్ తిరంగా' కార్యక్రమాన్ని జరుపుకుంటున్నాం. ఇంటింటా జాతీయ జెండా అనే ఈ కార్యక్రమం విస్తృత కార్యక్రమంగా మారడం ఆనందకర విషయం. మరీ ముఖ్యంగా మన తెలుగు… pic.twitter.com/ErU34cHBKW — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 14, 2024

Meanwhile, a mega Tiranga rally was organised in Vijayawada on Wednesday ahead of Independence Day.

Hundreds of people participated in the rally. The participants were carrying a 3,303-foot-long national flag.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) inaugurated the rally, held from Sitara Centre to KBN College.

TDP leaders Buddha Venkanna, Jaleel Khan and others participated in the Tiranga rally.