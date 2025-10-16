Harassed and rejected by in-laws, Hyderabad woman ends life

Hyderabad: Unable to bear harassment from her in-laws and not allowed to enter the house, a 28-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself to death at her maternal house in Mehdipatnam on Wednesday, October 15.

Sania Sultana, who was married to Mohd Mateen, a resident of Sabzi Mandi area of Karwan, was allegedly harassed by her in-laws. She had been staying at her maternal house for the past 6 months.

Recently, she went to her husband’s house once again, but was abused and threatened by her in-laws not to come again. Unable to bear the cruelty and injustice, she ended her life by hanging herself to the ceiling fan in the bedroom.

Also Read Hyderabad juvenile home sexual abuse: 3 more children accuse supervisor

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Corporator from Vijay Nagar Colony division Dr Mohd Qasim met the bereaved family members of Sania and assured them justice.

At his behest, the Mehdipatnam police lodged a case and investigation is ongoing. Sania’s body has been sent for post-mortem to the Osmania General Hospital.