Harassed and rejected by in-laws, Hyderabad woman ends life

Hyderabad: Unable to bear harassment from her in-laws and not allowed to enter the house, a 28-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself to death at her maternal house in Mehdipatnam on Wednesday, October 15.
Sania Sultana, who was married to Mohd Mateen, a resident of Sabzi Mandi area of Karwan, was allegedly harassed by her in-laws. She had been staying at her maternal house for the past 6 months.
Recently, she went to her husband’s house once again, but was abused and threatened by her in-laws not to come again. Unable to bear the cruelty and injustice, she ended her life by hanging herself to the ceiling fan in the bedroom.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Corporator from Vijay Nagar Colony division Dr Mohd Qasim met the bereaved family members of Sania and assured them justice.
At his behest, the Mehdipatnam police lodged a case and investigation is ongoing. Sania’s body has been sent for post-mortem to the Osmania General Hospital.