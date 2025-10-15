Hyderabad juvenile home sexual abuse: 3 more children accuse supervisor

Hyderabad: Two days after a supervisor of a state-run juvenile welfare and correctional centre in Saidabad was arrested on charges of sexually abusing minors, three more boys have come forward with allegations against him.

The three boys, aged between 12 and 14, told police they were exploited by the supervisor who has been working there since 2022, Times of India reported.

Following the allegations, the department has suspended another supervisor, a house master and a staff member working in the facility.

The horrific case came to light after a 10-year-old, after spending Dasara holidays with his family, refused to return to the juvenile home. The boy told his mother he was sexually assaulted by the accused on multiple occasions since May this year.

Based on the complaint by the boy’s mother, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the Supervisor on October 11.

During interrogation, the supervisor initially tried to blame the children, claiming they were homosexual. “When we first grilled him in the presence of police, he claimed he was being falsely accused. Instead, he blamed the children and said they filed the complaint because he stopped them from engaging in acts of homosexuality,” an officer was quoted by TOI.

The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) conducted a comprehensive inspection and interacted with children. The commissioner will submit a report the Secretary of Women and Child Welfare for further action.