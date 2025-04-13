Hawker brutally beaten, forced to clean toilets in Khairatabad police station

Hyderabad: A hawker was brutally beaten and forced to clean toilets at Khairatabad Police Station after being summoned for questioning.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 12. The hawker, Abdul Rahman, a resident of Punjagutta, was conducting his business at Necklace Road when he had an argument with an ice vendor a day earlier.

The police called him to the station on Saturday for questioning. When Rahman arrived, a group of officers allegedly tied his hands and legs with a rope.

He was then beaten inside the police station. “The inspector kicked me in the face, causing an eye injury and bleeding from my ears. I was forced to clean the toilets in the police station,” Abdul Rahman told reporters at Osmania General Hospital.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjedullah Khan said the inspector’s actions reflect his mindset toward the Muslim community. “The government provides funds for police station maintenance. Why are common people being made to clean toilets?” he questioned.

Following the incident, senior police officials ordered an inquiry.