Health scare for Emraan Hashmi, actor forced to pause shooting

Mumbai: Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for dengue, leading to a brief pause in the shoot of his much-awaited Telugu debut, OG. The actor was filming his scenes in Aarey Colony, Goregaon, when he reportedly began to feel unwell, displaying classic symptoms of the mosquito-borne illness.

Following medical consultation and lab tests, it was confirmed that Emraan had contracted dengue, as per reports. Without delay, he informed the production team and stepped away from the shoot to focus on recovery. Sources close to the project shared that the team was fully understanding and has adjusted the schedule to allow the actor time to heal.

Currently recuperating at home, Emraan is expected to be off set for at least a week.

Meanwhile, OG is a high-octane action drama directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame, featuring Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in the lead and Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. Emraan plays the antagonist in the film, which is being produced by DVV Entertainment, the makers of the global blockbuster RRR.

The film is set for a worldwide release on September 25. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Emraan’s powerful debut in Telugu cinema.