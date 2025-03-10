Hearing in Neelkanth Mahadev-Jama Masjid case postponed to March 20

Badaun: The hearing in the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple-Jama Masjid Intizamia Committee case could not take place on Monday as the presiding judge was on leave, a lawyer said.

The next hearing is the temple-mosque dispute case is scheduled for March 20.

“Since Civil Judge Senior Division Amit Kumar was on leave today, the hearing could not take place. The court has now fixed March 20 as the next date,” Hindu side’s lawyer Vivek Rainder said.

The matter came into the limelight in 2022 when Mukesh Patel, the then convener of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, claimed that the Neelkanth Mahadev temple existed at the Jama Masjid Shamsi mosque site and sought permission to worship in the structure.