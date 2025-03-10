Hearing in Neelkanth Mahadev-Jama Masjid case postponed to March 20

"Since Civil Judge Senior Division Amit Kumar was on leave today, the hearing could not take place. The court has now fixed March 20 as the next date," Hindu side's lawyer Vivek Rainder said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th March 2025 11:06 pm IST
Moradabad: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, at Jama Masjid in Moradabad, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
(Representative Image)

Badaun: The hearing in the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple-Jama Masjid Intizamia Committee case could not take place on Monday as the presiding judge was on leave, a lawyer said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The next hearing is the temple-mosque dispute case is scheduled for March 20.

“Since Civil Judge Senior Division Amit Kumar was on leave today, the hearing could not take place. The court has now fixed March 20 as the next date,” Hindu side’s lawyer Vivek Rainder said.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Sambhal mosque row: Court to hear plea over temple claim on Apr 28

The matter came into the limelight in 2022 when Mukesh Patel, the then convener of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, claimed that the Neelkanth Mahadev temple existed at the Jama Masjid Shamsi mosque site and sought permission to worship in the structure.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th March 2025 11:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button