Sambhal mosque row: Court to hear plea over temple claim on Apr 28

Sambhal: A district court on Wednesday fixed April 28 for hearing a plea claiming that the Shahi Jama mosque here was originally a Harihar Temple.

When the matter came up before Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh, the matter was deferred to April 28.

A lawyer representing the Hindu side said the respondent was supposed to submit its written statement, but did not do it.

Speaking to media persons, the advocate Gopal Sharma, said, “Today, the hearing took place in the court of Aditya Singh. The next date has been set for April 28. The mosque side’s lawyer was to file their written statement today, but they have not submitted it yet.”

He added, “We have appealed to the court to disallow any further opportunity for them to file their written statement.”

Shahi Jama Masjid’s head Zafar Ali, however, told journalists, “There is a stay from the Supreme Court and High Court, therefore no hearing took place. The date of April 28 has been given.”

