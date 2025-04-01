Heavy police deployed at BRS leaders’ residences amid University of Hyderabad protest

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, April 1, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) students protested the auction of 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land. Heavy security was deployed at the residences of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders.

The heightened security comes just hours after BRS extended support to the students’ agitation against the clearance of 400 acres of greenery in Kancha Gachibowli. The BRS has clarified it won’t partake in the student protest directly to prevent the Telangana government from making this a political issue.

Meanwhile, BRS student leaders staged a protest at KBR Park, opposing the clearance of greenery at Kancha Gachibowli. They extended solidarity with students and created awareness of the adverse impact of the Congress government’s decision to sell the lands. They were joined by environmental activists and morning walkers, opposing the large-scale deforestation.

Videos on social media show police personnel deployed at BRS working president KTR and Harish Rao’s residences, along with other leaders of the party.

Police deployed at MLA quarters

Police were deployed at the MLA quarters also to prevent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from visiting the University of Hyderabad. The BJP planned to visit the UoH under the leadership of Maheshwar Reddy.

Some BJP leaders were detained at MLA Quarters, while others, including Payal Shankar and Dhanpal Suryanarayana, shifted to the BJP office. In his remark, Shankar said that the Congress government is trying to sell the land belonging to the University of Hyderabad.

He urged the government to halt the auction of the 400-acre land. Taking a dig at the Telangana chief minister, Shankar said, “Revanth criticised the previous government for selling lands and now he is doing the same.”

UoH students announce indefinite protest

The University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU), has announced an indefinite protest and boycott of classes from Tuesday, demanding the removal of police personnel and earth-moving machinery from the campus.

UoHSU Vice President Akash said students and teachers were urged to join the protest on campus and boycott classes.

In a joint statement, the UoHSU and other students’ associations accused the university administration of “betraying” students by facilitating land clearing activities for the state government on 400 acres at Kancha Gachibowli abutting the university. They also condemned the “brutal police crackdown” on peaceful demonstrators.

Telangana govt’s plans to develop IT infra

The Telangana government’s plans to develop IT infrastructure and others on 400 acres of land over which student groups of UoH held protests intensified on Monday, with the government maintaining that the land parcel belonged to it and not the varsity.

However, the UoH Registrar issued a statement asserting that the boundary of the disputed land in question was finalised, contradicting the government’s claim.

In a detailed note on the land issue, the government alleged that students are being misled by some political leaders and realty groups.