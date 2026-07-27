Heavy rains across Karnataka till July 30, Orange alert issued

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) have forecast widespread rainfall across Karnataka until the end of July, with heavy showers expected in several districts. While an orange alert has been issued for the coastal region until July 30, parts of south interior Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall on July 28.

According to the weather department, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts have been placed under an orange alert for Monday. Dakshina Kannada is also likely to witness heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds in isolated places.

The IMD has further predicted rainfall with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph in Belagavi, Dharwad and Bagalkote districts. Light to moderate rain is also likely in Bidar, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara and Tumakuru districts over the next few days.

District-wise realized #Maximum #rainfall (mm) & rainfall #distribution details during the last 24 hrs ending at 8.30 am on 27th July 2026.#KSNDMC@KarnatakaVarthe pic.twitter.com/U1iSbQ4h7T — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) July 27, 2026

Meanwhile, KSNDMC data showed that Bengaluru South’s Chunchanakuppe recorded the highest rainfall in the state during the last 24 hours at 78 mm. Siddapur in Uttara Kannada received 66.5 mm, followed by Agumbe in Shivamogga district with 66.4 mm. Neriya in Dakshina Kannada recorded 65 mm, Punabaghatta in Vijayanagara district 58 mm, Birunani in Kodagu 48 mm and Begaru in Chikkamagaluru district 47 mm.

Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious, particularly in districts expected to receive heavy rainfall and strong winds.