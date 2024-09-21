Heavy thunderstorms lash over Hyderabad and parts of Telangana

Hyderabad: Heavy thunderstorms lashed over Hyderabad and neighbouring districts on Saturday evening, September 21, with intense rain lasting for more than an hour across the city.

Heavy rains accompanied by thunders are being witnessed in parts of the city, including Uppal, Saroornagar, Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, Abids, Lakdikapul, Tolichowki, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam, Alkapur, Nekhnampur, among other localities.

Rains started in the neighbouring districts including Yadadri, Bhongir, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Siddipet, after 5 pm, which moved eastwards towards Hyderabad and gave intense showers across the city from 6:30 pm which is expected to last till 8:30 pm.

Traffic congestion is being experienced due to heavy rains and waterlogging in busy parts of the city.

Thunderstorms, heavy rains lash in #Hyderabad Causing Power Outrage and Water logging. Visuals From Lakdikapul.#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/2qyI74VexC — Nawab Abrar (@nawababrar131) September 21, 2024

Heavy rain & lightning in tolichowki pic.twitter.com/29DqARzeZZ — Shaik Abid (@shaikabid54) September 21, 2024

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad forecasting rains in the state till September 24, citizens are advised to remain cautioned.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, (GHMC) issued an advisory amid the rains and has advised the citizens to stay away from trees, electric poles and water bodies, and to avoid using metal objects and electrical devices during lightning strikes. In cases of emergencies, citizens can call at the city helpline at 040 21111111.