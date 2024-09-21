IMD Hyderabad predicts heavy rains for two days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad (IMD-H) has predicted heavy rains in Hyderabad and parts of Telangana over the next two days.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Friday night with a few areas recording 60 millimeters of rain. Among areas receiving heavy rains are Bansilalpet 68.5 mm of rainfall, the highest, followed closely by Gunfoundry, which received 68.3 mm of rainfall. Uppal recorded 67.0 mm, Begum Bazar 62.8 mm and Nacharam 61.3 mm of rainfall.

The rains were widespread, with several other parts of the city also receiving heavy showers.

IMD Hyderabad, a yellow alert has been issued in the districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medak as they are likely to receive thunderstorms and lightning.

A similar condition is likely to prevail across Telangana on September 23. Light to moderate rains are likely to follow on September 24 and 25. No rain is forecast on September 26, however, it will resume on September 27 and is expected to continue till September 28.

As per Telangana weather expert T Balaji, more rains are expected in the city in the next two hours. He took to X and said, “More storms started to form around Hyderabad. Already Yapral, Bollaram, Kapra, Nagaram, and Dammaiguda getting powerful rains will further spread into Qutbullapur, Bowenpally, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Neredmet, Begumpet later into Central, East Hyderabad next two hours.”