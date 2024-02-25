Here are 5 Bollywood actresses making their OTT debut this year

Mumbai: In 2024, get ready for an exciting lineup of stars making their digital debuts on OTT platforms. From Anushka Sharma to Urmila Matondkar and more will light up your screens with their incredible performances.

1) Anushka Sharma

Hold onto your cricket bats because Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her full-fledged OTT debut and acting comeback with ‘Chakda Xpress’! From sizzling special songs to now donning the cricket jersey, she’s set to hit it out of the park as she steps into the shoes of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

2) Urmila Matondkar

Get ready for a blast from the past as the iconic 90s Bollywood diva dives into the digital realm with the gritty thriller ‘Tiwari’! With action-packed sequences and an emotional mother-daughter narrative, Urmila Matondkar is set to dazzle audiences like never before, leaving us on the edge of our seats with anticipation.

3) Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is making her mark on the OTT scene with a gripping crime thriller. Gopi Puthran, the mastermind behind Mardaani 2, is at the helm of this gritty series. Produced by none other than YRF, get ready for a thrilling ride into the world of crime and suspense!

4) Kriti Sanon

In a bold move, Kriti Sanon steps into the dual role of both actress and producer for Do Patti, marking a significant milestone in her career. Sharing the screen with the Kajol, this film promises a refreshing and compelling cinematic experience.

5) Sharmin Sehgal

Stepping into the digital realm, Sharmin Sehgal, known for her Bollywood debut, ventures into Netflix’s ‘Heeramandi’. Set against the backdrop of Lahore during the British Raj, this series promises to unravel the captivating tales of courtesans, adding a new dimension to her acting repertoire.

2024 is indeed a year to watch out for, as these talented actresses redefine the digital landscape with their stellar performances.