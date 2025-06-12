High temperature, fuel made survival impossible, says Amit Shah

“The number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims,” Shah said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 12th June 2025 11:28 pm IST
**EDS: GRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS** Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu takes stock of the situation following the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000327B)

Ahmedabad: Union minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the temperature in the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance to save anyone.

“There was 1.25 lakh litre of fuel inside the plane and it caught heat so it was impossible to save anyone,” Shah told reporters.

The entire nation is in deep shock following the tragedy, he said.

MS Creative School

Shah also expressed condolences to relatives of those killed in the accident.

“The number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims,” Shah said.

“The good news is that one person survived the crash and I am coming here after meeting him,” he said.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

“The process of collecting DNA samples from bodies of those

killed in the plane crash is over. Forensic Science

Laboratory and National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat will

conduct DNA tests of the victims,” he said.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew

crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off from the

city airport on Thursday afternoon.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 12th June 2025 11:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button