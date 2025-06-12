Video: London-bound Air India plane crashes near Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad: An Air India plane bound for London crashed in a locality near Ahmedabad airport Thursday afternoon, June 12, soon after taking off, police said.

According to the directorate general of civil aviation, the plane was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers with two pilots and 10 cabin crew. It took off around 1:47 pm and crashed 9 minutes after being given clearance for takeoff. The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar.

Casualties are feared, though there is no confirmation on the same yet. Reports suggest that former Gujarat chief minister and BJP leader Vijay Rupani was onboard the Air India plane.

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle,” Air India posted on X.

Moments before the Air India flight bound for London crashed.

The aircraft crashed in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad, police said.

The plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm, police said.

“We are acquiring details about the casualties,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

Several injured persons were taken to city’s civil hospital, an official said.

A large plume of black smoke was seen rising from the locality soon after the crash. Emergency responders reached the site promptly and have launched intensive rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations.

(With PTI inputs)