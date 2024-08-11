Hindenburg row: Congress interested in anarchy and controversies, says Scindia

Gwalior: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday accused the Congress of spreading anarchy and controversies over the Hindenburg Research’s allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch.

A political firestorm erupted after the US short-seller alleged that it suspects SEBI’s unwillingness to act against the Adani group may be because its head Madhabi Puri Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate.

“Congress’s work is only to spread anarchy and entangle the country in controversial matters,” said Scindia while responding to reporters’ query on the Hindenburg Research report.

The Guna MP said PM Narendra Modi and BJP workers are carrying the torch of development and progress, whereas the Congress has been trying to mislead the country and keep it in the dark for years.

The SEBI has slammed Hindenburg Research’s allegations as “baseless” while the Adani group said it never had any commercial relations with Buch.

Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch in a joint statement strongly denied the “baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report”. The same, they said, “are devoid of any truth”.

On Sunday, Congress demanded immediate action by the government to eliminate all conflicts of interest in the regulator’s investigation of the Adani Group and reiterated its demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the matter.

The BJP responded by accusing Congress and other opposition parties of being part of a conspiracy to create financial instability and chaos in India and rejected Hindenburg’s charge against the SEBI chairperson as a bid to discredit the financial watchdog.