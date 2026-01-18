Hindu businessman in Bangladesh beaten to death over bananas

The deceased, Liton Chandra Ghosh, 55, was the owner of ‘Baishakhi Sweetmeat and Hotel’, The Daily Star reported. 

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th January 2026 1:19 pm IST
Bangaldesh flag seen in a protest.
A Bangladesh flag raised in a protest.

A Hindu businessman was beaten to death in Bangladesh’s Gazipur by three members of a family following a dispute over bananas, local media reported. 

It has not been confirmed whether the incident that occurred on Saturday in the Kaliganj area of Gazipur district is related to the recent spate of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. 

The deceased, Liton Chandra Ghosh, 55, was the owner of ‘Baishakhi Sweetmeat and Hotel’, The Daily Star reported. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

According to Zakir Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station, three members of a family — Swapan Mia, 55, his wife Majeda Khatun, 45, and their son Masum Mia, 28 — have been detained for their suspected involvement in the killing. 

Police stated that Masum owns a banana plantation, and a bunch of bananas went missing from it. He spotted the bananas in Liton’s hotel while searching, and an argument started between the two parties over this.

“The accused punched and kicked Liton, causing him to fall to the ground and die on the spot,” police said. 

MS Admissions 2026-27

Liton’s family said Masum came to the hotel around 11:00 am. At that time, he had an argument with a hotel employee over a trivial incident. Later, Masum’s father and mother came to the spot and got into a fight. 

Police are investigating the incident, the report said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th January 2026 1:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button