Hollywood action star Chuck Norris passes away at 86

Hyderabad: Legendary action star Chuck Norris has passed away at the age of 86. His family confirmed that he died on Thursday morning, calling it a sudden and heartbreaking loss.

In an official statement shared on social media, the family expressed their grief and gratitude for the love he received worldwide:

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives. While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us. With love, The Norris Family”

They also thanked fans for their support and requested privacy during this difficult time.

From martial arts champion to global icon

Born Carlos Ray Norris in 1940, he rose from humble beginnings to become a martial arts legend. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he built a successful career as a six-time undefeated karate champion.

His journey into films began with a small role in The Wrecking Crew, but global recognition came after his iconic fight with Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon.

Rise to action stardom

Norris went on to star in blockbuster action films like The Delta Force and Missing in Action. He became a household name with the hit TV series Walker, Texas Ranger, which ran for nine seasons.

His tough and disciplined image made him a symbol of justice and strength. Over time, he also became a pop culture phenomenon through viral “Chuck Norris facts.”

Final days and lasting legacy

Just days before his death, Norris celebrated his 86th birthday by sharing a video of himself boxing, writing, “I don’t age, I level up.”

He reportedly fell ill while in Hawaii and passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife and five children.

Chuck Norris leaves behind a legacy of strength, discipline, and inspiration that will continue to influence generations.