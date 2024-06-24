Honey Singh ignites Sonakshi-Zaheer’s wedding reception with electrifying performance

Mumbai: The wedding reception of Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal turned into a night to remember as rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took centre stage with a high-energy performance of his hit track ‘Angreji Beat.’

Held amidst a backdrop of love and celebration, the event saw a fusion of dance, music, and emotional moments that will linger in the memories of all who attended.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, known for his charismatic stage presence, arrived early in Mumbai. Clad in a stylish blue blazer paired with checkered pants, Singh captivated the audience with his iconic song, drawing cheers and applause from the gathered guests.

The video of the performance shared by celebrity hairstylist Seema quickly spread across social media platforms, eliciting a flood of admiration from Sonakshi Sinha’s fans.

Comments filled with hearts and fire emojis poured in, with users praising Honey Singh’s talent and dapper appearance.

Earlier known for his casual airport style, Honey Singh’s airport look featured a laid-back half-sleeve shirt adorned with brown work and shorts, complemented by black slippers and sunglasses, showcasing his signature salt-and-pepper hair.

Sonakshi Sinha, resplendent in a traditional red silk saree adorned with a choker-style necklace and jasmine-adorned bun, epitomized elegance at the reception.

The couple, who had been together for seven years, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends, marking June 23 as a milestone in their journey of love.

The star-studded event attracted a constellation of Bollywood luminaries, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, who joined in celebrating the union of Sonakshi and Zaheer.

Reflecting on their journey, Sonakshi Sinha shared her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, commemorating the day they decided to embrace love wholeheartedly.

With blessings from both families and their respective beliefs, the couple expressed gratitude for the support that had guided them through challenges and triumphs, culminating in their union as husband and wife.