House gutted in midnight fire at Dream Valley in Dundigal

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a residential house at Dream Valley in Mallampet under the limits of Dundigal police station late on Tuesday night, June 2, causing extensive damage to the property. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire department personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze and launched firefighting operations to bring the flames under control.

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AC unit under scrutiny

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, preliminary findings suggest that an air-conditioner unit may have been the source of the blaze. Firefighters said the AC unit exploded during the incident, although it remains unclear whether the explosion triggered the fire or occurred after the flames had spread.

Officials said they are gathering information from the homeowner and examining the scene to ascertain the circumstances that led to the fire.

An investigation is underway.