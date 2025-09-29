Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2 OTT streaming date revealed

Hyderabad: War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, released in theatres on August 14, 2025. It was Jr NTR’s first Bollywood movie. The film got mixed reviews. Viewers liked the action and performances but felt the story and direction were weak. War 2 made over Rs. 300 crore worldwide. Still, it was called a box office failure because the budget was around Rs. 400 crore.

OTT Release on Netflix

The movie has now finished its theatre run and is ready for OTT. Netflix has bought the digital rights. Reports say War 2 will start streaming from October 9, 2025. It will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and other languages. The makers have not given an official date yet, so fans are waiting for confirmation.

Cast and Crew

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. Hrithik Roshan plays Kabir, a former RAW agent who turns dangerous. Jr NTR plays Vikram Chelapathi, a soldier sent to stop him. Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Arista Mehta are also part of the cast. The music is by Pritam, Sanchit Balhara, and Ankit Balhara.

War 2 may get a second chance on OTT. Fans of Jr NTR are excited to watch his Bollywood debut again. The film’s action, dance, and dramatic face-off between Hrithik and Jr NTR could attract more viewers online.