Hybrid work surges 29% as firms embrace flexibility: Report

Published: 28th August 2023 12:39 pm IST
New Delhi: Hybrid work surged 29 per cent (year-on-year) in the April-June period globally as “remote work” and “work from home” options declined, a report showed on Monday.

Hybrid working roles, which enable employees to balance their work hours between the office and their homes, are experiencing a growth as the world opens up, reveals GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Job postings related to hybrid work increased in industries such as travel and tourism, retail, and financial services increased in Q2.

“Overall interest in hybrid roles has remained intact as companies seem to be trying to strike a balance between complying with return-to-office requirements and offering work flexibility as well,” said Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData.

An analysis revealed that some of the notable companies that posted jobs offering a hybrid work model include Element Fleet Management, Flight Centre Travel Group, Albertsons Companies, Amazon.com, Wells Fargo & Co, and Hub International.

