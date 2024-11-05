Hyderabad: 1 held in Shamshabad idols vandalism, bandh called

Hyderabad: Hindu right-wing groups have announced a bandh for Wednesday, November 6, in response to the vandalism of idols at a Shamshabad temple. During the protest, they demanded the death penalty for the individual responsible for the desecration.

The police confirmed that one accused has been taken into custody for questioning with the help of locals, however, no details on him have been revealed. CCTV footage is being reviewed and a probe into the incident is underway.

Trouble erupted in Shamshabad on Tuesday morning after some individuals allegedly entered a temple and damaged idols of deities the previous night.

The incident came to light when the priest arrived to perform the pooja and noticed several idols had been damaged.

According to the priest, the miscreants reportedly opened the temple gate and damaged the idols with stones.

After receiving information, the police arrived at the scene. Local BJP leaders visited the site and condemned the incident. Many residents gathered at the temple in Airport Colony upon hearing about the vandalism. In response, the police have increased security in Airport Colony, where the temple is situated.