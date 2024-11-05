Hyderabad: Trouble in Shamshabad after locals vandalise idols in temple

Hyderabad: Trouble erupted in Shamshabad on Tuesday after some individuals allegedly entered a temple and damaged idols of deities the previous night.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when the priest arrived to perform the pooja and noticed several idols had been damaged.

According to the priest, the miscreants reportedly opened the temple gate and damaged the idols with stones.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene.

Local BJP leaders visited the site and condemned the incident.

Scores of local people gathered at the temple in Airport Colony after learning about the vandalism.

The police have increased security in Airport Colony, where the temple is located.