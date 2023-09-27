Hyderabad: 238 handed appointment letters for Central govt jobs at Rozgar Mela

Hyderabad: As many as 238 candidates from various departments received appointment letters from Union tourism minister Kishan Reddy at the 9th Rozgar Mela held in the city on Tuesday.

“Glad to hand over appointment letters to 238 newly inducted government employees in 12 govt departments in Telangana, including AIIMS, SBI, BDL, FCI, and Hyderabad University,” stated Kishan Reddy on X.

Among those handed appointment letters were 84 postal department candidates, 36 from the state-level bankers’ committee, 25 from Central Board of Direct Taxes, 23 from Bharat Dynamic Limited, 11 from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 11 from Higher Education, six from Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, two from Food Corporation of India and two from Geological Survey of India.

Additionally, PM Modi virtually distributed appointment letters to 51,000 appointees across the country, alongside 161 candidates who received appointment letters to AIIMS Bibinagar.

Postmaster General of Hyderabad, PVS Reddy on behalf of Telangana Postal Circle welcomed the new recruits and explained the various benefits of joining the Government of India.