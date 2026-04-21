Hyderabad: 361 liquor bottles seized from retired army staffer

Hyderabad: As many as 361 liquor bottles worth Rs 10 lakh were seized from a retired army employee by the Telangana excise department on Tuesday, April 21.

The accused was identified as 48-year-old Dodla Suresh Reddy who procured liquor from Defense Canteens in Bengaluru and Haryana and sold it to high profile people.

Liquor seized from army staffer’s home

Based on a tip off, the excise officials led by Excise Superintendent Jeevan Kiran, Enforcement Circle Inspector Subhash Chander, Sub Inspector Akhil. The liquor bottles were seozed from Reddy’s residence.

According to press release from the excise department, Reedy fled the house upon noticing the excise officials.