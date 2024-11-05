Hyderabad: 4-yr-old rescued from kidnapping in Dabeerpura, accused held

The police apprehended the accused while he was boarding a train at the station along with the boy.

Afzalgunj police with rescued boy

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for kidnapping a 4-year-old boy, and the child was rescued within 12 hours under the Afzalgunj police limits on Tuesday, November 5.

The accused was identified as 35-year-old Shaik Rafeeq, a labourer. The victim’s mother Rubeena Begum filed a complaint with the police stating that she was unable to find her son, Shoeb, who had accompanied his father to Osmania General Hospital.

When the duo did not return from the hospital, worried, Rubeen stepped out to look for them. She found her husband sleeping at OGH however, Shoeb was nowhere to be found.

She then approached the Afzalgunj police to report the missing child. She also informed the police that her husband was addicted to alcohol and had attempted on his life three months ago.

The police verified the CCTV footage at locations including Public Garden, Nampally Railway Station, Secunderabad Railway Station Indira Park, Tank Bund and all local metro stations. They also inspected Isolated places during the night time and showed the missing boy’s photo at all bus stands and railway stations.

While verifying the CCTV footage, the suspect was spotted along with the boy at the Dabeerpura flyover. The police reached the spot and apprehended the accused who was boarding a train at the station along with the boy.

The accused was arrested under section 137 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) for kidnapping.

