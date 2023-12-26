Hyderabad: 40-day-old infant succumbs to rat bite

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a 40-day-old infant from Nagarkurnool district passed away on December 23 while receiving treatment for a rat bite.

The unfortunate event unfolded when the infant’s mother briefly left the baby unattended for a shower. During this time, a rat bit the baby on the nose, causing profuse bleeding.

The distressed family rushed the baby to Hyderabad’s Niloufer Hospital, where an Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU) was administered en route.

Niloufer Hospital Superintendent, Dr. T Usha Rani, explained that despite their best efforts, the baby’s oxygen levels plummeted to 50%, and the medical team was unable to save him.